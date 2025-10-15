Veracity Capital Fully Exits Stake in PRSU Worth $3.5 Million

Key Points

Sold 121,290 shares of PRSU; estimated transaction value of approximately $3.50 million based on the average price in Q3 2025

Trade represented 1.1% of Veracity Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management

Position after trade: 0 shares, $0 value

Veracity Capital LLC fully exited its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE: PRSU), selling approximately 121,290 shares for an estimated $3,496,791, according to an SEC filing dated October 8, 2025.

What happened

Veracity Capital LLC reported a complete sale of its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE: PRSU) during the third quarter, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 8, 2025. The fund sold approximately 121,290 shares, with an estimated trade value of $3.50 million based on average prices during the quarter.

What else to know

Veracity Capital LLC sold out of PRSU. The position previously represented 1.1% of the fund's AUM. Post-trade, the position now represents 0% of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing as of September 30, 2025:

IUSG: $41.46 million (13.2% of AUM)

IUSV: $38.89 million (12.4% of AUM)

VO: $20.80 million (6.6% of AUM)

AAPL: $8.44 million (2.7% of AUM)

SPY: $7.84 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of October 15, 2025, PRSU shares were priced at $36.70, down 13.7% YTD, trailing the S&P 500's performance by 27.8 percentage points over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 8, 2025) $36.70 Market capitalization $1.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $382.4 million Net income (TTM) -$143.9 million

Company snapshot

Operates hospitality destinations, attractions, lodges, restaurants, retail, and transportation facilities across the United States, Canada, and Iceland.

Generates revenue from admissions, lodging, food and beverage, retail, and related hospitality services.

Serves leisure travelers, tourists, and adventure seekers seeking unique destination experiences in North America and Iceland.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality owns and operates a diverse portfolio of hospitality and attraction assets, focusing on delivering memorable experiences to visitors in key tourist markets.

Foolish take

Veracity Capital LLC has completely exited its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE: PRSU) with a $3.5 million sale. This suggests the firm is stepping back from the struggling leisure and tourism operator after a tough year for the stock. PRSU shares are down almost 14% this year through mid-October, underperforming the broader market as investors are becoming more cautious about consumer spending and travel demand. This position previously made up about 1% of Veracity’s portfolio, indicating it was a smaller, more tactical holding rather than a core investment.

Pursuit operates a variety of lodges, attractions, and transportation services across North America and Iceland, catering to travelers looking for unique destination experiences. While its business model benefits from tourism trends, it can also be sensitive to seasonal patterns and broader economic slowdowns. For long-term investors, Veracity’s exit highlights the near-term challenges facing travel and hospitality stocks—but also the potential opportunity if global tourism continues to recover.

Glossary

Exited its stake: When an investor sells all shares of a particular investment, ending their ownership in that company.

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of assets a fund must report to the SEC on Form 13F, typically U.S.-listed equities.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an investor or fund.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, indicating value added or lost by active management.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or ownership information.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

