Veracity Capital Bets on PSC With $15.3 Million Purchase, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Bought 264,512 shares; estimated trade size ~$15.27 million based on quarterly average price

PSC represented 4.49% of Veracity Capital LLC's 13F reportable AUM at quarter-end

Post-trade holding: 264,512 shares valued at $15.27 million

PSC now accounts for 4.49% of Veracity Capital LLC’s 13F AUM, placing it as the fund's fourth-largest holding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Veracity Capital LLC disclosed a new position in Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:PSC), acquiring 264,512 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated trade value is $15.27 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 29, 2026, filing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 29, 2026, Veracity Capital LLC initiated a new position in PSC, buying 264,512 shares. The estimated transaction value is $15.27 million, based on average pricing during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake also totaled $15.27 million, indicating all valuation change resulted from the new purchase rather than price appreciation or depreciation during the period.

What Else to Know

This was a new position for Veracity Capital LLC, representing 4.49% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: IUSG: $42.85 million (12.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IUSV: $41.52 million (12.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VO: $21.57 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PSC: $15.27 million (4.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $9.32 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of January 28, 2026, PSC shares were priced at $60.57, up 14.4% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 0.59 percentage points.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $1.717 billion Price (as of market close 1/28/26) $60.57 Dividend Yield 0.64% 1-Year Total Return 14.41%

ETF Snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on U.S. small-cap equities, employing a multi-factor approach to seek enhanced risk-adjusted returns.

Portfolio consists primarily of companies within the Russell 2000 Index, diversified across sectors and selected based on quantitative factors.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund designed for investors seeking exposure to U.S. small-cap stocks.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund with a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, providing diversified exposure to U.S. small-cap equities.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Veracity Capital, an Atlanta-based Registered Investment Advisor, recently acquired more than $15 million worth of Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (PSC) during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what retail investors need to know.

PSC is an Exchange-traded Fund (ETF) that tracks an index of small cap U.S. stocks. Over the last five years, PSC has generated a total return of 63%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. That’s a decent return, but it still falls well short of what the S&P 500 has produced. The benchmark index has delivered a total return of 98% over the same period, with a CAGR of 14.7%.

Nonetheless, for investors looking for small cap exposure, PSC is a name to consider. As for its key details, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.38%, which places it around average in the world of ETFs (S&P-linked index funds like VOO much lower fee of 0.03%). PSC does pay a dividend, but it’s a meager 0.6%.

In summary, PSC is an ETF for those seeking specific exposure to the U.S. small cap market. However, its average-at-best fees and tiny dividend yield do not make it a must-own for most investment portfolios.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.