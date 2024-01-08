Vera Therapeutics Appoints Robert Brenner As CMO

(RTTNews) - Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA) on Monday announced the appointment of Dr. Robert M. Brenner as the new Chief Medical Officer, replacing Dr. Celia Lin, and William D. Turner as the new Chief Development Officer, effective immediately to help lead the development of the company's late-stage product candidate, atacicept currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Dr. Brenner is a nephrologist and biotechnology executive with over 25 years of experience. Previously, he held executive positions in several clinical-stage biotech companies, including Chief Medical Officer at Orionis Biosciences and SVP of Medical Affairs at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, where he helped the latter achieve its first therapeutic approval and introduced Feraheme for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Meanwhile, Turner has developed and marketed drugs for nearly thirty years. He has overseen several companies through all stages of clinical program development and product development, multiple filings for drug applications, and the creation and transition of several crucial commercialization procedures. Before joining Vera, Turner was the Chief Regulatory and Technical Operations Officer at Sierra Oncology

