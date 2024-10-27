Vera Therapeutics Announces Long-Term Kidney Function Stabilization With Atacicept In IgAN Trial

(RTTNews) - Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) announced results from its ORIGIN Phase 2b trial of atacicept in immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgAN, demonstrating stabilized kidney function over 96 weeks of long-term follow-up.

"The 96-week results from the ORIGIN Phase 2b study demonstrated sustained and substantial reductions in Gd-IgA1, hematuria and proteinuria as measured by UPCR with long-term stabilization of eGFR," said Jonathan Barratt, MD, PhD, FRCP, Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at the University of Leicester.

Over 96 weeks, participants treated with atacicept demonstrated a -66% reduction in galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1), resolution of hematuria in 75% of participants, a -52% reduction in proteinuria, and a mean annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope of -0.6 mL/min/1.73m2/year.

The company noted that the cumulative generally favorable safety profile of atacicept remained consistent with that observed during the randomized period, with a 90% completion rate of atacicept treatment.

The Company believes the data support the potential for atacicept to offer long-term, comprehensive IgAN disease modification and provide further confidence in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 trial of atacicept in IgAN.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

