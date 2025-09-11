Vera Bradley Posts 25% Sales Drop in Q2

Key Points Revenue fell 24.6% year over year in the second quarter. Consolidated net sales were $70.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Non-GAAP net earnings per share dropped to a loss of $0.02 from a profit of $0.09 in the prior year.

The quarter saw sequential improvement in comparable store sales, but sustained deep declines in both Direct and Indirect segments.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), the handbag and accessories company known for its signature quilted bags, reported its second quarter fiscal 2026 results on September 11, 2025. The most important takeaway from the release was a continued and substantial decline in both sales and profitability, though management pointed to sequential improvement in certain sales metrics and progress on cost controls. Revenue and earnings weakened sharply year over year, but metrics such as gross margin and store comps showed some signs of stabilization.

Metric Q2 Fiscal 2026(Thirteen Weeks Ended Aug. 2, 2025) Q2 Fiscal 2025(Thirteen Weeks Ended Aug. 3, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.02) $0.09 ($0.11) Revenue $70.9 million $94.0 million (24.6%) Operating (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP) ($0.6 million) $3.3 million ($3.9 million) Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 50.1% 50.4% −0.3 pp SG&A Expense (Non-GAAP) $36.3 million $43.6 million ($7.3 million)

Understanding Vera Bradley’s business and focus areas

Vera Bradley designs, makes, and sells a variety of quilted bags, luggage, travel accessories, and related products. Its colorful patterns and practical designs have helped it build a dedicated following, especially among women shopping for handbags, backpacks, and travel goods. Until earlier this year, it also owned Pura Vida, a brand focused on bracelets and lifestyle jewelry aimed at Gen Z consumers.

The company relies on two main business segments: Direct, which includes its own stores and website, and Indirect, which covers sales through wholesale partners like department stores and specialty retailers. Recent priorities have included reviving the core brand through "heritage" products, optimizing its retail footprint, and expanding digital offerings. Key success factors are brand resonance, conversion of store and e-commerce traffic, and operating cost discipline.

Quarter in review: Financials and key developments

The quarter was marked by sharp declines in performance across most metrics. Revenue shrank by nearly a quarter compared to the previous year, impacted by double-digit declines in both the company's own retail sales and its wholesale channel. In the Direct segment, which includes the chain’s 39 full-line stores, 87 outlet shops, and website, revenues fell 16.2%. Comparable sales, which track performance at established stores and the main website, dropped 17.3%. Conversion rates—the percentage of shoppers who made purchases either in-store or online—declined in full-line, outlet, and e-commerce channels. The company closed seven full-line and one outlet store during the period as part of an ongoing effort to cut unprofitable locations.

The Indirect segment, representing sales to department stores and specialty retailers, reported a collapse in revenue, falling 52.5% from last year. Management pointed to a drop in orders from key wholesale accounts as the main cause, along with fewer "liquidation sales" that clear out surplus products at reduced prices. This reversal comes after last quarter’s management comments expressing optimism about Indirect, which shows that third-party retail demand did not recover as hoped.

Profitability was also under pressure. The company posted a non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million, compared to a $2.6 million profit in the prior year. Gross margin, which measures the share of revenue left after the cost of goods sold, ticked up 0.4 percentage points to 50.1%. This improvement came from a lower mix of clearance sales and better product assortment, offset somewhat by increased shipping costs as more business shifted online. Selling, general, and administrative expenses fell $4.0 million year over year to $40.4 million but made up a higher percentage of revenue as cost cuts could not keep pace with the sales drop. Operating loss was $0.6 million on a non-GAAP basis, reversing last year’s positive operating income. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.2 million, compared to $29.3 million at the end of last year’s second quarter. The company drew $10.0 million on its asset-backed loan, highlighting reduced financial flexibility compared to the prior year, when it had no borrowings on the facility.

Management focused on its Project Restoration initiative during the period, which aims to stabilize revenue by reviving brand heritage, updating product assortments, and improving marketing. Notable launches included "heritage" reissues such as the Vera Tote and the 100 Bag to tap into customer nostalgia. Investments continued in digital marketing and an expanded online product lineup. The company pointed to sequential improvement in comparable store and e-commerce sales metrics—that is, improvement compared to the very weak first quarter, though still down year over year. There were also ongoing efforts to rationalize the store fleet and streamline costs, but these have not yet reversed customer losses or returned the company to profitability.

Vera Bradley brought down inventory levels by 13.2% year over year to $96.7 million. There were also elevated shipping costs, as a greater share of sales came from the company’s website rather than from stores.

Historically, the company used to report Pura Vida's results as part of operations. With the sale of this business completed last quarter, recent financial results now focus entirely on the core Vera Bradley brand. Related professional fees and final write-offs from that sale appeared as charges in the latest quarter.

Looking ahead: Guidance and investor focus

Management did not provide formal financial guidance for the next quarter or full year, consistent with its approach last quarter. It stated, "the company has announced several executive and Board leadership changes. Given these changes as well as significant uncertainties surrounding the consumer environment, the company is suspending its prior year guidance and is currently not providing any forward guidance." according to Michael Schwindle. Absent this information, investors are left to look at recent trends for insight into near-term performance.

Without guidance, investors should closely watch metrics like comparable store sales, inventory turnover, and cash flow in coming quarters. Store footprint adjustments, cost discipline, and results from ongoing brand initiatives such as new product launches may also be key. Recent sequential improvement in sales metrics shows some potential for stabilization, but year-over-year declines remain a concern. The drawdown in available cash and use of credit facilities add an extra element of risk, especially if demand does not materially improve soon.

VRA does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

