Veon Shareholders Elect Gennady Gazin As Chairman - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Veon Ltd. (VEON) said that its shareholders elected Gennady Gazin as Chairman, effective today, 1 June 2020. They elected five new members to the company's Board of Directors. The shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants NV as the company's independent auditor.

Holders of about 99.15% of the Company's shares were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

