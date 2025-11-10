VEON Q3 EBITDA Rises; Direct Digital Revenue Up 63.1%

(RTTNews) - VEON reported third quarter EBITDA of $524 million, an increase of 19.7% from last year. Revenue was $1.115 billion, up 7.5%. The company said this performance was supported by resilient telecom and infrastructure trends and accelerating growth in direct digital revenues, which rose 63.1%.

VEON revised EBITDA outlook for 2025 and now expects local currency EBITDA growth of 16% to 18%. VEON continues to expect local-currency revenue growth of 13% to 15%. For 2025, the company now expects total revenue growth of 7% to 8%, and EBITDA growth of 10% to 11%, assuming current FX rates.

VEON's Board has authorized a buyback program for up to $100 million of the company's ADSs and/or outstandings bonds. The buybacks, if any, will be conducted on the open market pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.