VEON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of VEON Ltd (Symbol: VEON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.66, changing hands as low as $18.64 per share. VEON Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEON's low point in its 52 week range is $12.15 per share, with $21.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.70.
