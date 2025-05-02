VEON Ltd. Confirms Release Date for 1Q 2025 Trading Update and Conference Call Details

VEON will release its 1Q 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, and host a conference call afterwards.

VEON Ltd. has announced that it will release its trading update for the first quarter of 2025 on May 15, 2025, at approximately 8:00 GST (0:00 EST). A conference call will follow at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) the same day, where senior management will discuss the results. To participate, interested parties can register online to access the call and submit questions, with a Q&A platform opening on May 8, 2025. VEON, which serves nearly 160 million customers in six countries, aims to enhance engagement with shareholders through this process. The company also reminds participants that forward-looking statements in the release are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more details, visit their website or contact investor relations.

Potential Positives

VEON is set to release its financial and operating results for 1Q 2025, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The company is hosting a conference call with senior management, enhancing direct communication with shareholders.

VEON is leveraging a Q&A platform in partnership with Say Technologies to increase engagement by allowing shareholders to submit and upvote questions for management.

VEON's operations span six countries and serve nearly 160 million customers, highlighting its significant market presence and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

VEON's announcement of a trading update for Q1 2025 may indicate potential concerns or uncertainties about their financial performance that necessitate frequent updates to investors.

The reliance on a Q&A platform for shareholder interaction could suggest a lack of direct communication and transparency in addressing investor concerns during live events.

Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance, which may cause investor hesitation.

FAQ

When will VEON release its 1Q 2025 trading update?

VEON will release its 1Q 2025 trading update on May 15, 2025, at approximately 8:00 GST (0:00 EST).

How can I attend the VEON results conference call?

You can join the VEON results conference call by registering at the provided link and following the access instructions.

What should I do if I want to ask a question during the call?

Select ‘Yes’ on the dropdown for asking questions during the call to join the Q&A room on Zoom.

What is the purpose of the Q&A platform with Say Technologies?

The Q&A platform allows shareholders to submit and upvote questions for VEON management to address during the results conference call.

How can shareholders submit questions prior to the event?

Shareholders can email their questions to VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com before the event.

VEON to release 1Q 2025 trading update on May 15, 2025









Dubai, May 2, 2025



– VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, at or around 8:00 GST (0:00 EST) on May 15, 2025.





VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) on the same day.









1Q25 results conference call









To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:



https://veon-1q-2025-trading-update.open-exchange.net/







Once registered, a registration confirmation will be sent to the email address provided during registration with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.





We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, please use the dial-in details.









Q&A









If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the ‘Yes' option on the ‘Will you be asking questions live on the call?’ dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting’.





You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.





To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholders and facilitate connections with its investors, VEON is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by VEON management during the results conference call.





Starting on May 8, 2025, at 8:00 EST, the Q&A platform will become available, and all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for VEON management by visiting:



https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2025-q1



. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the trading update conference call. Shareholders can email



support@saytechnologies.com



for any support inquiries.





You can also submit your questions prior the event to VEON Investor Relations at





ir@veon.com





.





We look forward to your participation.







About VEON







VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information visit:



https://www.veon.com/



.







Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute VEON’s operating model as well as its governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact information







VEON





Investor Relations







ir@veon.com





