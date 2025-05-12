VEON Ltd. Becomes Inaugural Partner of GSMA Advance People Excellence Program to Enhance Workforce Skills

VEON partners with GSMA Advance to enhance employee skills and professional growth through the new People Excellence Partner program.

VEON Ltd. has partnered with GSMA Advance to become the first participant in the People Excellence Partner program, which promotes upskilling and knowledge advancement within organizations. This collaboration emphasizes VEON's commitment to professional growth and ongoing learning for its employees globally, granting access to a variety of educational resources focusing on crucial topics such as 5G, IoT, mobile security, and regulatory practices. Asghar Jameel, VEON's Group Head of People, highlighted the importance of this partnership as part of their strategic transition to Dubai, while GSMA Advance's Head, Drew MacFarlane, expressed pride in VEON's leadership in addressing professional development within the telecom industry. This initiative aims to enhance skills and create more agile, knowledgeable workforces globally.

VEON becomes the inaugural partner of the GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner program, demonstrating its leadership in fostering professional growth and continuous learning within the telecommunications sector.

The partnership grants VEON employees access to a comprehensive suite of learning materials, enhancing their skills in critical areas such as 5G, IoT, mobile privacy, and security.

This initiative aligns with VEON's strategic move to Dubai and its focus on harnessing the local talent pool, reinforcing its commitment to building high-performing teams and driving innovation.

VEON is required to disclose that the partnership is a "forward-looking statement," which inherently carries risks and uncertainties that the company cannot predict, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The announcement of the partnership may highlight the need for upskilling within VEON's workforce, suggesting existing skill gaps that could indicate challenges in current employee competency levels.

The shift of VEON's operations from Amsterdam to Dubai could imply previous issues or limitations in Amsterdam as a base of operations, raising concerns about the motivations behind the relocation.

What is VEON's new partnership about?

VEON has partnered with GSMA Advance to join the People Excellence Partner program, focusing on upskilling teams.

What benefits does the People Excellence Partner program offer?

The program provides access to extensive learning materials and courses in areas like 5G, IoT, and mobile security.

Why is VEON moving its headquarters to Dubai?

VEON's move to Dubai aims to leverage the rich local talent pool for enhancing its people strategy.

What are GSMA's goals with this partnership?

GSMA aims to empower organizations worldwide to build agile, knowledgeable workforces ready for future challenges.

How does this partnership impact VEON employees?

This collaboration enhances professional growth opportunities for VEON employees through industry-leading training and development initiatives.

Full Release





Dubai, May 12, 2025 –



VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, today announces its partnership with GSMA Advance, the learning and skills division of the GSMA, to join the



People Excellence Partner



program which recognizes and supports organizations committed to upskilling their teams and fostering a culture of knowledge advancement through the GSMA Advance comprehensive suite of learning materials.





This collaboration makes VEON the inaugural partner of the GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner program, highlighting the Company’s commitment to the professional growth and continuous learning of its personnel. Developed by GSMA Advance, the program sets benchmarks for industry knowledge and standards, particularly in areas crucial to the sector's innovation, operation, sustainability, and growth.





Throughout the initiative



,



VEON, and the companies that follow, will grant their employees access to GSMA Advance, including its wide range of learning courses. This will help individuals around the globe achieve accreditations and certifications in key subjects including 5G, IoT (Internet of Things), mobile privacy and security, public policy and regulatory best practice, non-terrestrial networks, roaming and spectrum management and other key telecom and digital domains.





“We are proud to be the inaugural partners of the People Excellence Partner program—an inspiring initiative for our rapidly evolving sector,” said Asghar Jameel, VEON Group Head of People. “As part of our strategic move from Amsterdam to Dubai, harnessing the rich talent pool available is pivotal to our people strategy. This partnership with the GSMA underscores our dedication to nurturing talent, building high-performing teams, and equipping them with the latest industry knowledge and know-how. It aligns seamlessly with our ongoing training and development initiatives, further expanding opportunities in innovative and high-tech disciplines.”





Drew MacFarlane, Head of GSMA Advance said: "We are incredibly proud to welcome VEON as the inaugural GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering teams through continuous learning and professional growth - an essential foundation for success in today’s fast-moving digital landscape. VEON’s leadership in this space signals a bold step forward, not just for their organization, but for the wider telecoms and connected industries. Through the People Excellence initiative, we aim to support enterprises worldwide in unlocking the full potential of their people - building more agile, knowledgeable, and future-ready workforces to shape the industry of tomorrow. We look forward to empowering organizations across the globe to elevate skills, drive industry standards, and build the future of connectivity together. "







About VEON







VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, please visit



www.veon.com









About GSMA







The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting over 750 operators with nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Shanghai, and the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences. For more information, please visit



www.gsma.com

















Disclaimer















This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s corporate strategy and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact Information







Hande Asik





Group Director of Strategy and Communications





pr@veon.com











