VEON

Veon Begins Program To Repurchase Up To $100 Mln Of Shares

November 17, 2025 — 01:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Veon Ltd. (VEON), a provider of converged connectivity and digital services, said on Monday that it has commenced a share repurchase drive to repurchase up to $100 million of shares.  

Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Veon Group, said: "Our decision to commence a new buyback program reflects continued growth in the Group's financial and operating performance, as well as our confidence in the future. The flexibility to buy both equity and debt securities enables us to take a balanced approach that will strengthen Veon's capital structure while reinforcing confidence in long-term value creation."

VEON

