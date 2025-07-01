Venus Concept Inc. Reduces Debt by 14% Through Convertible Notes Exchange

Venus Concept exchanged $6.5 million in convertible notes for shares, reducing debt by 14% as part of its transformation strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Venus Concept Inc., a global leader in medical aesthetic technology, announced the exchange of $6.5 million in subordinated convertible notes for 325,651 shares of its Series Y preferred stock, reducing its total debt obligations by 14% to approximately $34.3 million. CEO Rajiv De Silva highlighted the importance of this transaction in optimizing the company's capital structure and providing financial flexibility to pursue ongoing strategic initiatives, including the divestiture of the Venus Hair business. Madryn Asset Management expressed support for Venus Concept’s management and their efforts toward achieving sustained growth.

Potential Positives

Venus Concept successfully reduced its total debt obligations by 14%, improving its capital structure and financial health.

The exchange of $6.5 million of subordinated convertible notes for preferred stock enhances financial flexibility as the company works on a strategic divestiture.

The announcement reflects strong support and partnership from Madryn Asset Management, indicating confidence in Venus Concept's transformation plan and future growth potential.

The company's extensive global reach and diverse product portfolio in the medical aesthetic technology sector positions it well for sustained long-term growth and profitability.

Potential Negatives

The exchange of $6.5 million of subordinated convertible notes for preferred stock may indicate ongoing financial instability and reliance on restructuring to manage debt.

Despite reducing total debt by 14%, the company still has a significant amount of debt obligations at approximately $34.3 million, raising concerns about its financial health.

The mention of a transformation plan and the ongoing need for financial flexibility may suggest that the company is struggling to achieve its strategic goals and return to profitability.

FAQ

What was the recent financial exchange involving Venus Concept?

On June 30, 2025, Venus Concept exchanged $6.5 million of convertible notes for 325,651 shares of Series Y preferred stock.

How much debt does Venus Concept have after the exchange?

Following the exchange, Venus Concept has total debt obligations of approximately $34.3 million, a reduction of 14%.

Who partnered with Venus Concept in this financial transaction?

The transaction involved affiliates of Madryn Asset Management, LP, which has been a significant partner to Venus Concept.

What does CEO Rajiv De Silva say about the company's financial strategy?

Rajiv De Silva stated that the company continues to optimize its capital structure to support long-term growth and profitability.

What products does Venus Concept offer in the medical aesthetic field?

Venus Concept offers a range of aesthetic devices and hair restoration technologies, including systems like Venus Versa and NeoGraft.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $VERO stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TORONTO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that, on June 30, 2025, the Company exchanged $6.5 million of its subordinated convertible notes held by affiliates of Madryn Asset Management, LP (“Madryn”) for 325,651 shares of its Series Y preferred stock. Following the transaction, the Company had total debt obligations of approximately $34.3 million, a reduction of 14% compared to $39.7 million outstanding as of December 31, 2024.





“We continue to optimize our capital structure with the completion of an additional debt exchange that reduces our overall debt balance,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “Madryn’s invaluable partnership has enabled us to have the financial flexibility to work on closing our previously announced divestiture of the Venus Hair business and continue our journey towards sustained long-term growth and profitability.”





“Today’s debt-to-equity exchange builds on our relationship with Venus and enables the Company to continue through its transformation plan,” said Avinash Amin, MD, Managing Partner at Madryn Asset Management, LP. “We support the efforts by the Management team and look forward to the Company’s return to growth.”









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This communication contains “forward-looking statements” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance or developments and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this communication may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals and return to profitability, as well as those risks and uncertainties described under Part I Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Part II Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-Q and in other documents we may file with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. Unless required by law, we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise.









About Venus Concept







Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 9 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, Masters Special Situations, and Madryn Asset Management, L.P.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.