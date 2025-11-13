Venus Concept Inc. Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) released Loss for third quarter of -$22.57 million

The company's earnings came in at -$22.57 million, or -$12.14 per share. This compares with -$9.29 million, or -$13.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $13.78 million from $15.01 million last year.

Venus Concept Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$22.57 Mln. vs. -$9.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$12.14 vs. -$13.10 last year. -Revenue: $13.78 Mln vs. $15.01 Mln last year.

