Ventyx Biosciences Surges On Eli Lilly Buyout Speculation

(RTTNews) - Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) shares are up nearly 70% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, following a report indicating that Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) is in advanced discussions to acquire the company in a transaction valued at over $1 billion. Neither company has confirmed the report at this time.

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral therapies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Its pipeline includes investigational treatments for ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other immune-mediated conditions. The company's approach centers on small-molecule drugs designed to provide convenient alternatives to injectable biologics.

Pipeline Overview:

• VTX2735 is a peripheral NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor that has completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) and is now being advanced into cardiovascular indications, with recurrent pericarditis selected as the lead program.

• VTX3232 is a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor currently in Phase 2 development for Parkinson's disease and obesity-associated cardiometabolic conditions, and potential expansion into Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

• Tamuzimod (VTX002) is an oral S1P1 receptor modulator that has completed a 52-week Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis, positioning it as a potential best-in-class oral therapy for patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

• VTX958 is an oral TYK2 inhibitor in Phase 2 trials for psoriasis and Crohn's disease, with ongoing evaluation in inflammatory bowel disease, and potential expansion into broader autoimmune indications.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $376.2 million, which is expected to fund operations into 2027.

The potential acquisition would align with Lilly's broader strategy to expand its immunology portfolio.

Yesterday, Lilly also announced a $1.3 billion license collaboration with Nimbus Therapeutics to develop oral therapies for obesity, reflecting its interest in diversifying across therapeutic areas. Adding Ventyx's assets could strengthen Lilly's competitive position in autoimmune disease markets.

The takeover speculation has driven significant gains in Ventyx shares, which have more than tripled in value over the past year.

VTYX has traded between $0.78 and $25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $16.94, up 68.56%.

