Venture Pulls Back As Strategics Invest In Autonomous Vehicles

Venture dollars downThose same doubts may be why venture capitalists seem less willing to spend big on autonomous vehicle startups as of late.So far this year, investment into VC-backed autonomous vehicle startups has totaled only $1.1 billion, per Crunchbase data. That’s well off last year’s $12.1 billion, and even the $5.9 billion raised by autonomous vehicle startups in 2023.In addition, the largest round this year did not go to a car tech developer but instead went to a drone maker, when startup Shield AI locked up a $240 million F-1 strategic funding round at a $5.3 billion valuation.Last year, the biggest round in the space went to autonomous vehicle company Waymo, which raised a $5.6 billion round in October from Alphabet that valued the company at more than $45 billion and was the startup’s first raise since a $2.5 billion round in 2021.After years of going big on autonomous driving technology, VCs seem willing to let huge public companies in the space spend their money in the sector instead — based on many past investments that may not be a bad idea.
Related Crunchbase Pro query:
Related reading:Dom Guzman
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.