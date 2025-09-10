Venture Global (VG) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Venture Global (VG). Shares have added about 9.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Venture Global due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Venture Global, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Venture Global Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Venture Global recorded second-quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share of 14 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line increased from 12 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $3.1 billion increased from $1.1 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion.

The weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher total operating costs and expenses. However, higher LNG sales volumes from the Plaquemines project partially offset the negatives.

VG’s Operating Results

Income from operations totaled $1.04 billion compared with $363 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a rise in LNG sales volumes at the Plaquemines project, partially offset by lower LNG sales prices at its Calcasieu Project.

Venture Global exported 89 cargoes in the second quarter, significantly higher than the 36 cargoes in the year-ago period. The total liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes exported came in at 331 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), up from 129 TBtu recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter totaled $1.4 billion, up 217% from the year-ago level of $440 million. The increase can be primarily attributed to higher LNG sales volumes from the Plaquemines Project. This resulted in a higher total margin for the LNG sold, which aided the second-quarter performance.

VG’s Costs & Expenses

The cost of sales in the quarter amounted to $1.4 billion, up from the year-ago period’s $300 million. Operating and maintenance expenses increased to $217 million from $126 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating costs and expenses were $2.1 billion, up from $745 million in the June-end quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet of VG

As of June 30, 2025, the partnership had $2.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a net long-term debt of $29.8 billion.

Outlook

For full-year 2025, the company projected Adjusted EBITDA to lie in the range of $6.4-$6.8 billion. The LNG company expects total cargoes across all its projects to be in the range of 367-389 in 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -20.59% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Venture Global has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Venture Global has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Venture Global belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD), has gained 2.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Chord Energy Corporation reported revenues of $1.18 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -6.4%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares with $4.69 a year ago.

Chord Energy Corporation is expected to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -39.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +3.8%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Chord Energy Corporation. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

