Venture Global Inks LNG Supply Pact With Trafigura Group

Venture Global, Inc. VG announces a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales agreement with Trafigura Group. The agreement is a five-year LNG supply contract starting in 2026. The mid-term deal covers the purchase of approximately 0.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global by Trafigura Group.

The mid-term agreement supports Venture Global’s strategy of maintaining a reliable global energy supply. Such deals helpthe companydiversify its LNG sales portfolio and expand its base of medium-term supply commitments. By strengthening contracted volumes, the agreement is expected to enhance business stability, support stronger cash flows and improve VG’s overall investment appeal.

Investors should note that U.S. LNG exports are expected to rise from 15 Bcf per day in 2025 to 16.4 Bcf per day in 2026 and 18.1 Bcf per day in 2027, per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (“EIA”) Short-Term Energy Outlook.

This indicates a favorable business environment for VG, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), since the company is engaged in the production and export of LNG. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Rising LNG export demand reflects the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. Stronger demand is expected to support natural gas prices in the coming years. According to the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, natural gas prices are projected to average $4.31 per MMBtu in 2026 and $4.38 per MMBtu in 2027, suggesting a gradually improving business environment for upstream natural gas producers like Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK, Antero Resources Corporation AR and EQT Corporation EQT. CRK, AR and EQT each carry a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Comstock Resources maintains the largest acreage position in the Haynesville/Bossier shale, establishing it as a major natural gas operator. CRK also has a robust inventory of around 3,447 high-return drilling locations.

With over 500,000 largely contiguous acres in the core of the Marcellus and Utica shales, Antero Resources expects production to reach 4.1 billion cubic feet equivalent per day by 2026. AR also expects daily production to be in the range of 4.3 to 4.5 billion cubic feet equivalent by 2027.

Comstock Resources maintains the largest acreage position in the Haynesville/Bossier shale, establishing it as a major natural gas operator. CRK also has a robust inventory of around 3,447 high-return drilling locations.

With more than 500,000 largely contiguous acres in the core of the Marcellus and Utica shales, Antero Resources expects production to reach 4.1 billion cubic feet equivalent per day by 2026. AR also expects daily production to be in the range of 4.3-4.5 billion cubic feet equivalent per day by 2027.

Spread across the largest Appalachian resource base, EQT possesses critical infrastructure, including 2,000 miles of gathering lines, 475 water lines, 950 miles of FERC transmission lines and 300 miles of the Mountain Valley pipeline. EQT also possesses gathering compression, transmission compression and other assets.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.