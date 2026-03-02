Venture Global, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Venture Global, Inc. (VG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.067 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $871 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 191.7% to $4.445 billion from $1.524 billion last year.

Venture Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

