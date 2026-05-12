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Venture Global, Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

May 12, 2026 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Venture Global, Inc. (VG) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $488 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 58.9% to $4.599 billion from $2.894 billion last year.

Venture Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $488 Mln. vs. $396 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $4.599 Bln vs. $2.894 Bln last year.

For the full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $8.2billion - $8.5billion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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