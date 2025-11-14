Markets

Venture Corp Q3 Earnings Decline

November 14, 2025 — 07:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Venture Corporation Ltd. (V03.SI), a Singaporean technology solutions provider, Friday reported lower earnings and revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to S$55.6 million from $60.6 million of last year.

Earnings per share were 19.2 Singapore cents for the quarter.

Revenue declined to S$627.2 million from S$689.7 million of the previous year, on expected softness in the Lifestyle Consumer technology domain.

On Friday, Venture shares closed at 14.56 SGD, down 3.32% on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

