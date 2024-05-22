Ventia Services Group’s Resolutions Win Big at AGM

Ventia Services Group Limited (AU:VNT) has released an update.

Ventia Services Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, a major service provider in Australia and New Zealand, operates across a diverse range of sectors with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Shareholders voted on various resolutions, including the election of directors and adoption of the remuneration report, with high approval rates.

For further insights into AU:VNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.