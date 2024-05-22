News & Insights

Ventia Services Group’s Resolutions Win Big at AGM

May 22, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Ventia Services Group Limited (AU:VNT) has released an update.

Ventia Services Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, a major service provider in Australia and New Zealand, operates across a diverse range of sectors with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Shareholders voted on various resolutions, including the election of directors and adoption of the remuneration report, with high approval rates.

