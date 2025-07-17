Ventas (VTR) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Ventas (VTR) is headquartered in Chicago, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 11.22% since the start of the year. The seniors housing real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $0.48 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.93% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.84% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.92 is up 6.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Ventas has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.70%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Ventas's current payout ratio is 59%, meaning it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

VTR is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.45 per share, with earnings expected to increase 8.15% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, VTR is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

