Ventas Stock Gains 15.5% Year to Date: Will It Continue to Rise?

Shares of Ventas VTR have risen 15.5% year to date compared with the industry ’s 0.9% growth.

Rising healthcare spending and an aging population will aid Ventas’ senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP). Also, accretive investments in the research portfolio and a solid balance sheet bode well.

Last month, the company reported second-quarter 2025 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 87 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The reported figure increased 9% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Results reflected an increase in same-store cash net operating income (NOI) year over year on strong performance in all segments. The company also raised its guidance for 2025 normalized FFO per share.

Analysts seem positive on this healthcare REIT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 FFO per share has been revised marginally northward to $3.46 over the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Behind VTR’s Stock Price Rise

The senior citizen population is expected to rise in the years ahead. As a result, the national healthcare expenditures of senior citizens, who constitute a major customer base for healthcare services and incur higher healthcare expenditures than the average population, are likely to increase in the upcoming period. With an expectation of a rising senior citizens’ population in the years ahead and low new supply in its markets, Ventas is well-prepared for a compelling multi-year growth opportunity.

Ventas’ senior housing portfolio is positioned in markets with favorable demographics, strong net absorption and affordability. Favorable supply-demand fundamentals, well-invested properties and operators supported by its Ventas OI platform are likely to boost growth. The company plans to continue to drive SHOP growth and expand its SHOP footprint with accretive investments. From the beginning of the year through July 30, 2025, VTR has completed investments worth $1.1 billion in senior housing. In 2025, Ventas expects its SHOP segment's same-store cash NOI to grow between 12% and16%.

Amid growing outpatient trends, Ventas is committed to capitalizing on this upside within its outpatient medical and research (OM&R) portfolio. The growth in the population aged 65 years and above is driving the increase in outpatient visits, as they make three times more visits to the doctor than the general population. Therefore, the portfolio is well-positioned to capitalize on this rising demand.

Ventas is carrying out accretive investments to enhance its research portfolio, which is essential for the delivery of crucial healthcare services and research related to life-saving vaccines and therapeutics. The company owns research centers in life science clusters, with a presence in some of the top-tier research university campuses. With top-rated tenants and long-term leases, its high-quality portfolio assures steady growth in cash flows.

Ventas has been making efforts to enhance its liquidity position and financial strength. As of June 30, 2025, the company had approximately $4.7 billion of liquidity. In the second quarter of 2025, its net debt to further adjusted EBITDA improved to 5.6X from 5.7X at the end of the previous quarter. Management expects continued leverage improvement in the balance of this year, driven by senior housing growth.

Risks Likely to Affect VTR’s Positive Trend

Competition from national and local operators limits its power to raise rents and drive profitability. Dependence on a few tenants poses key concerns for Ventas. Substantial debt burden adds to its woes.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

