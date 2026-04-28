Ventas Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on April 28, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.ventasreit.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 330-3576 (US) or +1 (646) 960-0672 (International), passcode 7655497.

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030 (US) or +1 (609) 800-9909 (International), passcode 7655497.

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