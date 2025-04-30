Markets
VTR

Ventas Posts Q1 Profit

April 30, 2025 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $46.87 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net loss of $14.31 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Total revenues for the first quarter were $1.358 billion, compared to $1.199 billion last year.

Nareit FFO per share for the quarter was $0.85, compared to $0.72 last year. Normalized FFO per share was $0.84, compared to $0.78 last year.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year. The company expects earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.53, Nareit FFO per share of $3.27 to $3.38, and Normalized FFO per share of $3.35 to $3.46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.