Ventas Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $66.04 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $19.24 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $1.488 billion from $1.236 billion last year.

Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.04 Mln. vs. $19.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.488 Bln vs. $1.236 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.49 - $0.52

