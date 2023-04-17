Venerated Voices™ Q1 2023 Rankings

Advisor Perspectives, a leading publisher and ranked as the #1 eNewsletter for financial advisors by the Erdos & Morgan “FAMOUS” Study (2019-2022) has announced its Venerated Voices™ awards for commentaries published in Q1 2023. Rankings were issued in the following categories:

Top 10 Venerated Voices™ by Commentary Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm – Frequently Posted Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author – Frequently Posted

The frequently posted categories require a minimum of three posts quarterly, whereas the first three categories require only one post quarterly. We added the two frequently posted categories to highlight and reward those authors and firms who post regularly.

The most popular topics in Q1 2023 among all commentaries were related to market risk, inflation, asset bubbles, and where to invest should a recession hit.

Leading the Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm category was Hussman Funds of Maryland, followed by Mauldin Economics of Florida. In third place was GMO of Boston, Massachusetts.

Among individual commentators, the most-widely read was Jeremy Grantham of GMO. In second place was John Hussman of Hussman Funds, followed by John Mauldin of Mauldin Economics in third place.

The most-widely read commentary in the first quarter of 2023, published on January 24th, was After a Timeout, Back to the Meat Grinder! by Jeremy Grantham of GMO. Grantham discussed the state of the market, the economic outlook for the future, and the uncertainty that lies ahead. He stated that market growth has been “crushed” and large losses have taken place, thereby completing the first step in bursting the economic bubble. While this downturn was to be expected, market valuations remain unusually high, making the market vulnerable to a significant correction and the next step in the bubble deflation more difficult to predict. Grantham explained:

Almost any pin can prick such supreme confidence and cause the first quick and severe decline. They are just accidents waiting to happen, the very opposite of unexpected. But after a few spectacular bear market rallies we are now approaching the far less reliable and more complicated final phase. At this stage housing markets, which are always slower to react, have not fully rolled over yet; neither has the economy gone into recession nor have corporate profits yet been severely hit. The length and depth of continued market decline from here depends on how precisely the deterioration from perfect conditions will play out.

Edge of the Edge took second place, written by John Hussman at Hussman Funds and published on March 21st. Hussman warned that the stock market is extremely overvalued due to excessive monetary stimulus and speculation. He suggested investors should be cautious and prepare for a market downturn, as the market conditions are like those that led to past market crashes, and advocated for the Fed to shrink its balance sheet as quickly as possible by rolling off securities once they mature.

In third place was How It Started/How It's Going, by John Mauldin of Mauldin Economics, published on March 4th. Mauldin began by reviewing the sequence of events that led to the 2008 financial crisis and showed how it led to where we are today. He used the popular meme referenced in his title to illustrate how the Fed’s initial intentions of “aggressive, unprecedented intervention,” a.k.a. the “How It Started,” did not produce the intended results and led to more drastic intervention for a much longer period than originally anticipated, a.k.a. the “How It’s Going.” Mauldin warned that the Fed’s actions will end up distorting market incentives, and what started out as bad will be made worse.

Advisor Perspectives’ websites attracts more than 141,000 unique visitors per month, virtually all of them financial advisors serving high- and ultra-high net worth individuals. The company, which is part of VettaFi, publishes economic and market commentaries submitted by fund companies, advisors and independent research firms. In Q1 2023, over 400 such commentaries were published and made available through a daily newsletter, Research Perspectives, which the company emails to its subscribers.

Venerated Voices™ rankings were determined by the number of unique readers of each commentary, using data provided electronically by the third-party web analytics service Google Analytics. The data were normalized using the average score per month. Any participant is eligible to receive a quarterly award. Each firm and author is assigned a relative score based on unique pageviews, with a score of 100 equal to average quarterly readership.

Advisor Perspectives was founded in 2007 and is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. In October 2022, it was announced that Advisor Perspectives became a part of VettaFi. In addition to Research Perspectives, it publishes a widely read weekly newsletter, Advisor Perspectives, which contains original articles on the markets, the economy and practice management.

Advisor Perspectives will continue providing quarterly updates to its rankings, as well as issuing annual Venerated Voices™ awards.

The Top 10 Venerated Voices™ by Commentary

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm

Rank Firm Score 1 Hussman Funds 940 2 Mauldin Economics 560 3 GMO 281 4 Evensky & Katz / Foldes Financial Wealth Management 262 5 ReSolve Asset Management 258 6 Generation PMCA 250 7 Macro Tides 228 8 Pring Turner Capital Group 221 9 Richard Bernstein Advisors 218 10 Absolute Return Partners 217 11 Real Investment Advice 174 12 Crossmark Global Investments 148 13 U.S. Global Investors 144 14 Research Affiliates 137 15 Acheron Insights 117 16 Muhlenkamp & Company 105 17 Alternative Fund Advisors 103 18 WisdomTree 91 19 BlackRock 88 20 The Integrating Investor 88 21 Payden & Rygel 84 22 F.A.S.T. Graphs 81 23 Aquila Group of Funds 78 24 Chautauqua Capital Management 78 25 Smead Capital Management 75

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author

Rank Author Firm Score 1 Jeremy Grantham GMO 1849 2 John Hussman Hussman Funds 940 3 John Mauldin Mauldin Economics 673 4 Ben Inker GMO 496 5 Liz Ann Sonders, Kathy Jones, Jeffrey Kleintop Charles Schwab 369 6 Richard Bernstein Richard Bernstein Advisors 356 7 Bob Doll Crossmark Global Investments 272 8 Harold Evensky Evensky & Katz / Foldes Financial Wealth Management 262 9 Rob Arnott, Amie Ko Research Affiliates 258 10 Raffaele Savi, Jeff Shen BlackRock 255 11 Randall Abramson Generation PMCA 250 12 Ron Muhlenkamp Muhlenkamp & Company 235 13 Liz Ann Sonders, Kevin Gordon Charles Schwab 230 14 Jim Welsh Macro Tides 228 15 Martin Pring Pring Turner Capital Group 221 16 Niels Clemen Jensen Absolute Return Partners 217 17 James Long, Chuck Carnevale F.A.S.T. Graphs 209 18 Ty Cobb, Kim Mayer GMO 201 19 Chuck Carnevale, James Long F.A.S.T. Graphs 198 20 Michael Lebowitz Real Investment Advice 195 21 Jon Forrest Little MonetaryMetals 194 22 Rob Kuharic Russell Investments 186 23 Jim Masturzo Research Affiliates 180 24 Lance Roberts Real Investment Advice 173 25 Daniel Scher, Blair Schmicker Franklin Templeton 161

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm – Frequently Posted

Rank Firm Score 1 Hussman Funds 940 2 Mauldin Economics 560 3 GMO 281 4 Richard Bernstein Advisors 218 5 Absolute Return Partners 217 6 Real Investment Advice 174 7 U.S. Global Investors 144 8 Research Affiliates 137 9 Acheron Insights 117 10 Muhlenkamp & Company 105 11 BlackRock 88 12 The Integrating Investor 88 13 F.A.S.T. Graphs 81 14 Smead Capital Management 75 15 MonetaryMetals 68 16 Charles Schwab 64 17 Osterweis Capital Management 61 18 First Trust Advisors 53 19 Russell Investments 47 20 Raymond James 46 21 Franklin Templeton 44 22 MFS Investment Management 42 23 PIMCO 40 24 Innovator ETFs 37 25 Project Syndicate 36

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author – Frequently Posted

Rank Author Firm Score 1 John Hussman Hussman Funds 940 2 John Mauldin Mauldin Economics 673 3 Richard Bernstein Richard Bernstein Advisors 356 4 Niels Clemen Jensen Absolute Return Partners 217 5 Lance Roberts Real Investment Advice 173 6 Frank Holmes U.S. Global Investors 144 7 Chris Yates Acheron Insights 117 8 Jared Dillian Mauldin Economics 107 9 Cole Smead Smead Capital Management 91 10 Venk Reddy Osterweis Capital Management 91 11 Seth Levine The Integrating Investor 88 12 Dan Suzuki Richard Bernstein Advisors 81 13 Bill Smead Smead Capital Management 70 14 Steven Vannelli Knowledge Leaders Capital 62 15 Eugenio J. Alemán Raymond James 54 16 Brian Wesbury, Robert Stein First Trust Advisors 53 17 Larry Adam Raymond James 50 18 Chuck Carnevale F.A.S.T. Graphs 43 19 Clint Siegner MonetaryMetals 42 20 Stephen Dover Franklin Templeton 42 21 Nouriel Roubini Project Syndicate 39 22 Doug Drabik Raymond James 39 23 Carl Tannenbaum Northern Trust 39 24 Tim Urbanowicz Innovator ETFs 37 25 Brian Clark Knowledge Leaders Capital 28

This article was originally posted on Advisor Perspectives.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.