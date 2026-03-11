Velocity Financial, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $34.79 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $20.58 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Velocity Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.32 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.6% to $102.90 million from $71.16 million last year.

Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.79 Mln. vs. $20.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $102.90 Mln vs. $71.16 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.