Velo3D (VELO) Price Target Increased by 19.44% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for Velo3D (NasdaqCM:VELO) has been revised to $21.93 / share. This is an increase of 19.44% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 126.55% from the latest reported closing price of $9.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Velo3D. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 52.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VELO is 0.65%, an increase of 895.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.29% to 6,631K shares. The put/call ratio of VELO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,424K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 2,153K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing an increase of 38.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VELO by 604.81% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 237K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 176K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 61.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VELO by 1,100.83% over the last quarter.

White Pine Capital holds 130K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VELO by 315.48% over the last quarter.

