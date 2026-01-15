Veles Water Weekly Report - Jan 15, 2026

NQH2O™ INDEX PRICE vs H2O FUTURES PRICE

Price Chart Based upon Daily Close

The new NQH2O index level of $286.25 was published on January 14th, down $18.65 or 6.12% from the previous week. The January contract is considered the front month. The futures prices closed at a discount of $9.90 to a premium of $7.75 versus the index over the past week.

Below are the bid offer prices on different expiries being quoted in the market.

Jan 26 289@294 Jun 26 320@345



H2O FUTURES TECHNICAL REPORT



Trend Overview

Current Price: 294 (▼ −0.34%)



Momentum

The current price action suggests a pause following a minor bounce. Both %K and %D of the Stochastic Oscillator remain elevated at 90.00 and 96.67, indicating that the market is in technically overbought territory. However, price structure has not yet confirmed any continuation or reversal.



Moving Averages

Short-Term (SMA 5–30)

SMA 5 : 295

: 295 SMA 10 : 297

: 297 SMA 20 : 290

: 290 SMA 30: 309

Analysis:

Price is slightly below the 5- and 10-day SMAs, but just above the 20-day SMA, suggesting a flattening short-term trend.

The 5- and 10-day SMAs have flattened, while the 20-day has turned up slightly.

The 294–297 band now acts as immediate short-term resistance.

A sustained move above 297 would strengthen any bullish follow-through attempt.

Long-Term (SMA 100–200)

SMA 100 : 389

: 389 SMA 120 : 394

: 394 SMA 150 : 384

: 384 SMA 200: 382

Analysis:

Price remains well below all long-term moving averages.

These SMAs are in clear downtrends and stacked above current levels.

The 382–394 zone now forms a multi-layered ceiling, reinforcing long-term bearish structure.

A reclaim of this zone would be required to change the broader trend profile.



Stochastic Oscillator

%K : 90.00

: 90.00 %D: 96.67

Analysis:

The oscillator is firmly in overbought territory.

This could indicate a short-term pause or reversal ahead unless follow-through buying emerges.

Caution warranted as the last time these levels were reached, price failed to hold gains.



Resistance & Support Levels

Resistance Zones

294–297 : SMA 5 and 10 resistance.

: SMA 5 and 10 resistance. 309 : 30-day SMA.

: 30-day SMA. 382–394: Long-term resistance zone (150/200/100/120 SMAs).

Support Zone

290 : 20-day SMA offering near-term support.

: 20-day SMA offering near-term support. 285: Prior swing low; a close below here would invalidate recent recovery.

Summary

The Nasdaq Veles California Water Index Futures are stabilising around 294 following a slight bounce but still face significant technical overhead. Short-term momentum has cooled, and the Stochastic Oscillator is flashing overbought conditions.

Price is now compressing between the 20-day support (290) and 10-day resistance (297), forming a narrowing range. Breakout or breakdown from this range will likely determine the next directional move. Long-term trend remains bearish unless the index reclaims the 382–394 area.



H2O FUTURES AND NQH2O INDEX VOLATILITY ANALYSIS

DAILY VOLATILITY

Over the last week the January contract daily future volatility high has been 0.24%.

Asset 1 Year (%) 2 Month (%) 1 month (%) 1 week (%) NQH2O Index 21.27% 5.21% 5.70% 4.52% H2O Futures N/A 14.07% 2.44% 0.34%

For the week ending on January 14th, the two-month futures volatility is at a premium of 9.63% to the index, down 0.77% from the previous week. The one-month futures volatility is at a discount of 6.06% to the index, a reversal of 9.32%. The one-week futures volatility is at a discount of 4.18 % a reversal of 5.55% to the index volatility.

The above prices are all HISTORIC VOLATILITIES. All readings refer to closing prices as quoted by CME.

