Veles Water Weekly Report - Feb 19, 2026

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NQH2O™ INDEX PRICE vs H2O FUTURES PRICE



The new NQH2O index level of $261.35 was published on February 18th, up $0.09 or 0.03% from the previous week. The February contract settled at yesterday’s new index level and the March contract is considered the front month. The futures prices closed at a discount of $10.01 to $29.26 versus the index over the past week.

Below are the bid offer prices on different expiries being quoted in the market.

Mar 26 257@262 Jun 26 265@285

H2O FUTURES TECHNICAL REPORT



Current Price: 257 (▲ +2.39%)

Momentum

Price has produced a short-term bounce after an extended decline.

The Stochastic Oscillator shows %K near 100 and %D around 58, indicating a sharp upward momentum shift out of oversold territory.

Despite this rebound, the broader trend structure remains weak, and confirmation of a true reversal is not yet present.

Moving Averages

Short-Term (SMA 5–30)

SMA 5: 250

SMA 10: 250

SMA 20: 250

SMA 30: 264

Analysis

Price is now above the 5-, 10-, and 20-day SMAs, signalling early short-term stabilisation.

However, price remains below the 30-day SMA at 264, meaning the short-term downtrend is not yet fully reversed.

The 264 level is the first meaningful resistance barrier that must be reclaimed to confirm continued recovery.

Holding above 250 is critical to maintain the developing bounce structure.

Long-Term (SMA 100–200)

SMA 100: 342

SMA 120: 361

SMA 150: 372

SMA 200: 365

Analysis

Price remains far below all major long-term moving averages, confirming the medium- and long-term bearish trend is still intact.

The 342–372 range forms a stacked overhead resistance zone.

Any rally that fails below this band should still be interpreted as counter-trend rather than structural recovery.

Stochastic Oscillator

%K: ~100

%D: ~58

Analysis

Momentum has shifted strongly upward from oversold conditions.

The lack of bearish divergence suggests short-term upside continuation is possible.

However, stochastic strength alone does not override the broader bearish trend, so confirmation must come from price reclaiming higher resistance levels.

Resistance & Support Levels

Resistance Zones

264: 30-day SMA and first recovery barrier.

30-day SMA and first recovery barrier. 342–372: Major long-term resistance cluster from the 100-, 120-, 150-, and 200-day SMAs.

Support Zones

250: Immediate support formed by the 5-, 10-, and 20-day SMA cluster.

Immediate support formed by the 5-, 10-, and 20-day SMA cluster. ~230–240: Next downside region if 250 fails.

Summary

The Nasdaq Veles California Water Index Futures are showing early signs of short-term recovery, with price rebounding to 257 and moving above the key 5- to 20-day moving averages. Momentum indicators confirm a sharp upward shift, but the index remains below the 30-day SMA and far beneath all long-term moving averages, meaning the broader bearish structure is still intact.

For the recovery to strengthen, price must break above 264 and eventually challenge the 342–372 resistance zone. Failure to hold 250 would invalidate the bounce and reopen downside risk toward the low-230s.

In technical terms: this is a developing bounce within a larger downtrend, not yet a confirmed reversal.

H2O FUTURES AND NQH2O INDEX VOLATILITY ANALYSIS



DAILY VOLATILITY

Over the last week the February contract daily future volatility high has been 0.28%.

ASSET 1 YEAR (%) 2 MONTH (%) 1 MONTH (%) 1 WEEK (%) NQH2O INDEX 21.57% 6.52% 1.75% 0.06% H2O FUTURES N/A 14.07% 15.37% 14.94%

For the week ending on February 18th, the two-month futures volatility is at a premium of 7.54% to the index, down 0.40% from the previous week. The one-month futures volatility is at a premium of 13.62% to the index, up 5.63% 0.27%. The one-week futures volatility is at a premium of 14.87%, up 11.04% to the index volatility.

The above prices are all HISTORIC VOLATILITIES. All readings refer to closing prices as quoted by CME.

Note the attachment is not an inducement to trade and Veles Water does not give advice on investments.

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