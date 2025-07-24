Veeva's Vault Vision: Can It Thrive After Parting With Salesforce?

Veeva Systems VEEV is entering a pivotal phase as it gradually transitions away from Salesforce’s infrastructure, aiming to complete the shift by the end of September 2025. This move marks a significant step toward full platform independence, allowing Veeva to operate entirely on its proprietary Vault architecture. The strategy is designed to give Veeva greater control over product development, performance, and long-term innovation — especially as the company deepens its focus on delivering purpose-built software for the life sciences sector. Early signs are promising, with many clients already reporting smoother integration and more consistent performance on Vault.

Veeva’s recent performance shows just how central the Vault platform has become to its long-term growth story. Veeva has also been proactive in helping its Commercial Cloud customers prepare for the shift, offering migration roadmaps and hands-on support to ease the transition. While increased investment in R&D and customer onboarding may weigh on margins in the short term, Veeva appears focused on the bigger picture, owning its infrastructure to drive faster innovation and long-term differentiation in a highly specialized market.

Peers Update

For Salesforce CRM, the conclusion of its infrastructure partnership with Veeva marks a natural evolution as both companies refine their long-term strategies. While Veeva was a high-profile example of Salesforce’s presence in life sciences, its shift reflects a broader industry trend toward purpose-built platforms. Salesforce continues to expand its healthcare and life sciences offerings through initiatives like Health Cloud and Data Cloud, aiming to meet the growing demand for tailored solutions. Although adoption varies across segments, Salesforce remains a key player with a broad enterprise footprint and a strong innovation pipeline.

IQVIA IQV, a major player in the life sciences technology space, continues to compete through its deep data assets and broad service offerings. While its technology stack is not as tightly integrated as Veeva’s, IQVIA’s scale and diversified model give it a different kind of competitive edge. As Veeva builds out its post-Salesforce identity, IQVIA remains a key peer to watch — particularly in areas where data services and real-world evidence intersect with software.

Veeva Systems’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VEEV have gained 36% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 8.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Veeva trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14.3, above the industry average. VEEV carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 15.8% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

