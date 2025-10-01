Is Veeva's Vault CRM Emerging as the Standard for Top Biopharma?

Veeva Systems VEEV Vault CRM represents the company’s next-generation approach to customer relationship management in life sciences. Built on the broader Veeva Vault platform, it integrates compliance, data and advanced analytics into a unified system designed specifically for biopharma commercial teams. Unlike generic CRM tools, Vault CRM is tailored to the highly regulated world of drug development and commercialization, offering features such as compliant multichannel engagement, embedded AI agents that support reps in the field and seamless connections with Veeva’s broader ecosystem of data and content solutions. The narrative is no longer about whether biopharma companies will adopt Vault CRM, but rather how quickly it becomes the standard foundation for customer engagement in a sector where precision, compliance and speed are business-critical.

That shift has been underscored by a string of high-profile adoptions in just the past six months. The most recent development came in September 2025, when Bristol Myers Squibb committed to Vault CRM, highlighting its potential to transform how sales teams engage with healthcare providers through the use of AI-driven insights. In the same month, Gilead Sciences announced its decision to move forward with Vault CRM, citing the platform’s innovation roadmap and its ability to bring scale and intelligence to commercial operations. In July, Merck joined the list, positioning Vault CRM as the commercial backbone to support global execution. In June, Astellas took a similar step, selecting Vault CRM as its global standard while complementing the strategy with Veeva China CRM in that market.

This momentum suggests not only growing trust in Veeva’s technology but also a widening moat as more top-20 biopharma companies converge on a single, purpose-built platform.

Peers Update

Salesforce CRM has been advancing its own AI agenda as part of its flagship Einstein platform. Recent updates highlight the generative AI capabilities designed to enhance productivity and decision-making across various industries, with Salesforce showcasing traction in financial services, healthcare and retail. While its solutions remain horizontal rather than industry-specific, Salesforce has leaned into ecosystem strength, expanding Data Cloud integrations and enhancing its AI-focused offerings to reinforce its central role in enterprise customer engagement. For investors, these moves reflect Salesforce’s determination to retain its competitive edge in a market increasingly shaped by intelligent, AI-driven workflows.

IQVIA IQV, meanwhile, continues to expand its footprint at the intersection of healthcare data, analytics and technology services. In recent months, the company has sharpened its focus on scaling its AI-enabled platform offerings, particularly in the areas of clinical trial optimization and real-world evidence. IQVIA has also advanced its partnerships and investments to enhance capabilities in precision medicine and patient engagement. Its unique positioning, combining a vast healthcare data network with analytics and technology delivery, keeps it relevant to biopharma companies seeking end-to-end solutions that support both R&D and commercial strategies.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.