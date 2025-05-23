Veeva (VEEV) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Veeva Systems (VEEV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, indicating an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $727.99 million, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Veeva metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription services' to reach $615.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Professional services and other' reaching $112.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' to come in at $64.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' will reach $328.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' will likely reach $287.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' should come in at $46.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other' of 26.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' at 86.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.9%.



