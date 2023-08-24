Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Support Civica Rx Quality Control

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV recently announced that Civica Rx selected its Veeva Vault LIMS to optimize quality control. Vault LIMS lays the groundwork for unified lab and quality procedures to support a new manufacturing facility, building on Civica's experience with Veeva Vault QMS, Veeva Vault QualityDocs, and Veeva Vault Training.

A unified quality ecosystem will help Civica increase output and speed. Lab professionals will be able to access pertinent methods and specifications kept in Vault QualityDocs and surface pertinent quality events from Vault QMS within Vault LIMS during the final QC review. The fusion increases transparency and guarantees current information.

Veeva Vault LIMS will streamline internal testing and manufacturing while promoting lead time adherence, getting things done correctly the first time and visibility across the value chain.

Civica will be assisted in developing an advanced quality control lab with a user-friendly interface using Veeva Vault LIMS. The business is thrilled to collaborate with Civica to increase its agility in providing patients with low-cost generic medications.

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global laboratory information management system market size was valued at $ 2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2023 to 2030. Technological advancements pertinent to pharmaceutical laboratories and the rising demand for lab automation are expected to fuel the demand for these systems in the future.

In July 2023, Veeva Systems announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has chosen Veeva Vault MedInquiry as its worldwide medical information management system. The top biopharma company uses Vault MedInquiry to efficiently manage worldwide requests for medical information and support their teams in streamlining cross-functional business procedures for improved scientific communication.

Veeva System partnered with St. Cloud State University to enable medtech clinical research students with hands-on technology training in the same month. SCSU will integrate Veeva Vault eTMF into its graduate curriculum for the Applied Clinical Research Program in Plymouth, MN, starting in the Fall 2023 semester.

In the past year, VEEV’s shares have declined 14% compared with the industry’s fall of 7%.

