Veeva Systems (VEEV) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Veeva Systems (VEEV) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. VEEV surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of VEEV have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that VEEV could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account VEEV's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 10 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting VEEV on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.