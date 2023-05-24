Veeva Systems' (VEEV) New Tie-Up to Improve Clinical Trials

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV recently announced a collaboration with UCB. The tie-up is expected to focus on technology-driven solutions aimed at improving the patient experience and trial efficiency.

Per the partnership terms, UCB will be adopting Veeva electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) and Veeva eConsent.

The latest collaboration is expected to provide a significant boost to the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite under the Veeva Development Cloud solutions. Notably, the Veeva Development Cloud solutions belong to the broader Life Sciences segment and will likely improve the patient experience and trial efficiency.

Few Words on the Products

Veeva ePRO simplifies the design, management and completion of ePRO with seamless data flow among sponsors, sites and patients. Veeva eConsent simplifies the set-up, completion and review of consent for patients, sites and study teams. Both applications are available to patients through MyVeeva for Patients, which provides one point of access for all their clinical trial actions, scheduling and communications.

Rationale Behind the Collaboration

UCB’s adoption of Veeva ePRO and Veeva eConsent is expected to provide a patient-centric, digital experience to study participants and actively influence the strategic direction of these and other applications based on learnings.

Veeva Systems and UCB aim to revolutionize digital clinical trials with multiple applications that meet unique patient requirements.

Per Veeva Systems’ management, the partnership with UCB will likely enable it to advance patient-centric digital trials. Management feels UCB’s input will likely aid in advancing its approach to solutions that significantly enhance digital trials.

UCB’s management believes the tie-up with Veeva Systems will likely aid it in improving the clinical trial process.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Marketsandresearch.biz, the global clinical data management system market was estimated to be $1574.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4294.1 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4%. Factors like the surge in clinical trials, a flourishing healthcare industry, and increasing research collaborations and partnerships are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest collaboration is expected to strengthen Veeva Systems’ position in the global clinical data management space.

Recent Developments

This month, Veeva Systems announced the availability of Veeva Link MedTech. It is a data application developed for MedTech companies to identify scientific experts, personalize engagement and map activities across the healthcare ecosystem.

The same month, Veeva Systems announced that Sanofi is implementing Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs to modernize quality management across the company, including consumer healthcare.

Again, in May, Veeva Systems announced the availability of Veeva Link Workflow, a no-code platform to build custom workflow applications on Veeva Link real-time data.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 1.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.6% rise and the S&P 500's 4.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Veeva Systems carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hologic has gained 5.8% compared with the industry’s 2.4% rise in the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Merit Medical has gained 36.5% compared with the industry’s 5.9% rise over the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.9%.

Boston Scientific has gained 28.5% against the industry’s 31.4% decline over the past year.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.