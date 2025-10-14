Markets
Veeva Systems To Launch AI Agents Across Commercial And R&D Operations

October 14, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Veeva AI Agents is set to be introduced by Veeva Systems (VEEV) in December 2025, announced, with plans to expand into quality, R&D, and commercial operations by 2026.

These agentic AI tools, which are integrated into the Veeva Vault Platform, will offer comprehensive, sector-specific intelligence for important domains like clinical, regulatory, safety, medical, and commercial.

Customers will be able to extend or create custom Veeva AI Agents, which will provide secure access to application data and workflows thanks to Anthropic and Amazon's large language models on Amazon Bedrock.

