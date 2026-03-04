VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $244.20 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $195.62 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VEEVA SYSTEMS INC reported adjusted earnings of $346.12 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $835.95 million from $720.88 million last year.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $244.20 Mln. vs. $195.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $835.95 Mln vs. $720.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.13 To $ 2.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 855 M To $ 858 M

