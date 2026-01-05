Veeva Systems To Buy Back Up To $2 Bln Of Shares Of Its Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $2 billion of shares of its Class A common stock.

The share repurchase program has a term of 2 years, does not obligate Veeva to acquire a specific number of shares of Class A common stock, and may be canceled or suspended at any time without notice.

