Veeva Systems To Buy Back Up To $2 Bln Of Shares Of Its Class A Common Stock

January 05, 2026 — 08:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $2 billion of shares of its Class A common stock.

The share repurchase program has a term of 2 years, does not obligate Veeva to acquire a specific number of shares of Class A common stock, and may be canceled or suspended at any time without notice.

