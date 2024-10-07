Veeva Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VEEV

In trading on Monday, shares of Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $203.27, changing hands as low as $201.63 per share. Veeva Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEEV's low point in its 52 week range is $162.72 per share, with $236.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.30.

