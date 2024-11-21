Veeva Stock May Gain on the Launch of GenAI Features in Vault CRM

Veeva Systems VEEV recently announced Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control, the two new Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) capabilities in Vault CRM.

The GenAI features were unveiled at the Veeva Commercial Summit Europe. CRM Bot and Voice Control are among the many new innovations that will be introduced to Veeva’s Vault CRM next year. With these new capabilities, companies are likely to deploy AI that will have immediate value by boosting field productivity.

Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $210.63 at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, VEEV shares have gained 9.4% compared with the industry’s 28% growth. The S&P 500 increased 24.5% in the same time frame.

Given the growing market prospect for GenAI capabilities in healthcare, VEEV’s latest innovations for its products are likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues. This can further help the stock’s price to rise. Meanwhile, VEEV currently has a market capitalization of $33.9 billion. In the last reported quarter, VEEV delivered an earnings surprise of 5.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the VEEV’s GenAI Capabilities for Vault CRM

Veeva's broader plan to assist in enabling AI for the life sciences sector includes integrating AI into its products, such as Voice Control and CRM Bot. Additionally, Veeva offers the Veeva AI Partner Program, which makes it easier for partners and customers to create AI applications that work seamlessly with Vault apps, and the Vault Direct Data API, which offers fast access to data required for AI.

CRM Bot integrates a preferred large language model (LLM) into Vault CRM to facilitate a variety of context-driven tasks, including pre-call preparation, action suggestions, content recommendations, and context-specific learning. CRM Bot is a free add-on to Vault CRM that is likely to be available in late 2025 and requires the Vault Direct Data API.

AI-powered Voice Control is likely to bring the human voice as a user interface into Vault CRM by leveraging Apple Intelligence for the hands-free operation of CRM via spoken commands. Planned for availability in late 2025, Voice Control is included in Vault CRM for no additional charge and requires Apple Intelligence and compatible devices.

Veeva AI Partner Program

The Veeva AI Partner Program provides access to critical technology to help partners develop GenAI solutions that integrate seamlessly with Veeva applications.

The Veeva AI Partner Program includes Vault Direct Data API training and support to build expertise in leveraging Veeva Vault Platform's unique, high-speed API. This new form of API is consistent across huge datasets, transactionally sound, and speeds up application access to Vault data by up to 100 times compared to existing APIs.

The Veeva AI Partner Program also includes a Vault Application Sandbox for developing, testing, and supporting partner applications integrated with Veeva Vault applications.

As part of its targeted plan to enable AI for the life sciences sector, Veeva created the AI Partner Program. Customers and partners may create AI apps that seamlessly interface with Vault applications with more ease thanks to the Vault Direct Data API and AI Partner Program.

Favorable Industry Prospects for VEEV

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI in healthcare market size is valued at $20.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $148.4 billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 48.1%.

Growth of AI in the healthcare market is driven by the generation of large and complex healthcare datasets, the pressing need to reduce healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, and the rising number of partnerships among different domains in the healthcare sector.

VEEV’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

VEEV carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

