Veeva Acquires Ostro to Expand AI-Powered Engagement in Life Sciences

Veeva Systems VEEV announced that it has acquired Ostro, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered brand engagement platform designed for the life sciences industry. The platform enables pharmaceutical companies to provide patients and healthcare professionals with real-time, compliant answers through conversational AI on brand websites.

For investors, the deal highlights Veeva’s continued push to embed AI deeper into its commercial ecosystem. Integrating Ostro’s capabilities could strengthen Veeva’s digital engagement offerings for life sciences customers, potentially enhancing the value of its Commercial Cloud platform and supporting longer-term growth opportunities.

Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares lost 3.3% in yesterday’s trading session. In the last six-month period, shares have lost 34.6% compared with the industry’s 38.2% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 1.7% over the same period.

In the long term, the acquisition could strengthen Veeva’s position in the rapidly evolving AI-driven customer engagement space within life sciences. By adding Ostro’s conversational AI capabilities, Veeva can help pharmaceutical companies deliver faster, compliant responses to doctors and patients while capturing valuable engagement data. Over time, integrating these insights into Veeva’s Commercial Cloud could make its platform more valuable to customers, potentially supporting higher adoption of its applications and creating incremental growth opportunities across its commercial software ecosystem.

VEEV currently has a market capitalization of $ 30.75 billion.



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More on the Acquisition

Ostro is a specialized brand engagement platform built for the life sciences industry that uses conversational AI to help patients and healthcare professionals quickly access trusted information. The platform enables users to ask questions through an AI-driven chat interface and receive real-time answers sourced directly from approved brand materials. By combining conversational AI, semantic search and industry-specific compliance guardrails, Ostro ensures that responses remain aligned with regulatory standards, a critical requirement for pharmaceutical companies.

The technology also captures valuable engagement data that helps life sciences brands understand what information patients and physicians are seeking, enabling them to refine outreach and educational strategies.

Veeva acquired Ostro for approximately $100 million, consisting of cash and long-term equity retention grants. The company will continue to operate as an independent unit under its current leadership, with plans to gradually integrate its capabilities into Veeva ’s Commercial Cloud applications.Top of Form

Favorable Industry Prospect for VEEV

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global customer engagement solutions market size was valued at $24.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $26.67 billion in 2026 to $57.45 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1%.

The advancement of digital transformation, such as AI, shift toward cloud adoption and the integration of solutions into various platforms such as ERP, CRM,and others, drive demand for customer engagement solutions.

A Recent Development by VEEV

Recently, Veeva exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The uptick in both top and bottom lines and robust performance by the Subscription services segment during the quarter were impressive. The uptick in Professional services and others’ revenues looked promising as well.Bottom of Form

VEEV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, VEEV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.1% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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