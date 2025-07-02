VEEV Integrates GenAI in Vault Platform to Drive Workflow Automation

Veeva Systems VEEV is expanding its capabilities by introducing Veeva AI, a generative AI layer built into its core Vault platform. This development enables life sciences companies to automate routine tasks, such as document creation, navigate large datasets more efficiently, and extract insights in real time—all within the regulatory frameworks these companies must follow. With tools like AI Agents and AI Shortcuts, Veeva is focused on embedding AI into daily operations to improve productivity and decision-making across clinical, quality, and regulatory functions.

This move enhances the long-term value of Vault, which already serves as a central platform for many pharma and biotech companies. By integrating AI directly into its infrastructure, Veeva aims to deepen customer reliance on its software, strengthening its competitive position. The company is also maintaining steady financial performance and expanding geographically, including increased adoption in China. As more life sciences firms adopt AI across their operations, Veeva is positioning itself as a key technology provider for this shift.

How Peers Are Responding

IQVIA Holdings IQV is another major player investing in AI within the life sciences space. Its Orchestrated Clinical Trials platform uses AI and real-world data to improve trial planning, site selection, and patient recruitment. While Veeva focuses on software platforms, IQVIA brings together data, analytics, and services to help clients manage the entire clinical development process. Its strength lies in its broad set of capabilities and large data assets, which make it a preferred partner for large pharmaceutical companies.

Schrodinger Inc. SDGR, while not a direct competitor in clinical operations or CRM, is leveraging AI in the drug discovery process. Its platform uses deep learning and molecular simulation to design and optimize drug compounds, helping clients reduce time and cost in early-stage R&D. Schrödinger’s work in AI-driven discovery, combined with partnerships with large pharma companies like Bristol Myers Squibb, makes it a strong player in a complementary area of the life sciences ecosystem.

Veeva’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VEEV have gained 34.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 22.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Veeva trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14.25, above the industry average. VEEV carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 15.8% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

