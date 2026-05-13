VEEV Boosts MedTech Quality Management With Smith+Nephew Partnership

Veeva Systems VEEV recently announced the adoption of Veeva Quality Cloud by Smith+Nephew or Smith & Nephew SNATS SNN to unify and modernize its global quality management operations. The implementation includes Veeva QualityDocs, Veeva QMS and Veeva Training, establishing a centralized quality foundation to support the company’s quality transformation strategy.

VEEV will provide Smith & Nephew with Veeva QualityDocs to serve as a centralized platform for managing controlled quality content, while Veeva QMS will standardize processes, align global operations and enhance collaboration. Additionally, Veeva Training will streamline access to more than 500,000 annual training activities, supporting job and audit readiness.

Management stated that the company is proud to support Smith & Nephew to enhance operational efficiency and expand patient reach through the scalable, end-to-end capabilities of Veeva Quality Cloud. Modernizing quality management processes can support the company’s future growth and innovation initiatives.

Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News

Shares of VEEV have gained 0.1% since the announcement on Monday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 28.6% compared with the industry’s 22.1% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.9% in the same timeframe.

The adoption of Veeva Quality Cloud by Smith & Nephew is expected to strengthen Veeva Systems’ position in the growing medtech quality management market. The partnership highlights increasing industry demand for cloud-based quality and compliance solutions that improve operational efficiency and regulatory readiness. Expanding adoption among large global medtech companies, including BioMarin and Roche, could support VEEV’s long-term recurring revenue growth and reinforce its competitive position in enterprise quality management software.

VEEV currently has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion.



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More on Veeva Quality Cloud

A major advantage of Veeva Quality Cloud is its ability to eliminate disconnected systems and bring quality processes into a single ecosystem. Veeva QualityDocs provides a centralized system for managing quality, manufacturing, validation and other GxP documents. The platform streamlines document authoring, reviewing, approval and control processes, helping organizations maintain compliance efficiently.

Veeva QMS standardizes global quality workflows, including audits, CAPAs, complaints, supplier management, field actions and change controls. The unified system improves process visibility and supports proactive quality risk management across organizations.

Veeva Training further strengthens compliance by centralizing training records and automating qualification management. Integrated with Veeva QMS and QualityDocs, the solution simplifies training distribution, improves audit readiness and ensures employees remain compliant with evolving regulatory standards.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Market Research Future, the healthcare quality management market was valued at $923.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.22 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Factors like the emphasis on value-based care, integration of data analytics, increased focus on patient safety, growing importance of accreditation and rising demand for quality improvement are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

In March, Veeva Systems acquired Ostro, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered brand engagement platform designed for the life sciences industry. The platform enables pharmaceutical companies to provide patients and healthcare professionals with real-time, compliant answers through conversational AI on brand websites.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price

Veeva Systems Inc. price | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

VEEV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, VEEV has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST and Globus Medical GMED.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

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Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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