Veeco Instruments (VECO) Price Target Increased by 43.08% to 47.43

The average one-year price target for Veeco Instruments (NasdaqGS:VECO) has been revised to $47.43 / share. This is an increase of 43.08% from the prior estimate of $33.15 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $69.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.29% from the latest reported closing price of $60.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeco Instruments. This is an decrease of 192 owner(s) or 44.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VECO is 0.06%, an increase of 58.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.02% to 66,445K shares. The put/call ratio of VECO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,684K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,414K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,457K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,645K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,438K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,400K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 7.24% over the last quarter.

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