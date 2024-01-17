Veeco Instruments Updates Q4 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) said it expects fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.27 and $0.32. Non-GAAP EPS is projected between $0.40 to $0.45, compared to the prior guidance of $0.35 to $0.45. The company expects revenue between $165 million to $175 million, compared to prior guidance of $155 million to $175 million.

Veeco Instruments expects full year GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.70 to $0.59, while non-GAAP earnings per share is expected in the range of $1.58 to $1.65. Full year 2023 revenue is now anticipated in the range of $658 million to $668 million.

For 2024, the company expects: revenue between $680 to $740 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.60 to $1.90.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.