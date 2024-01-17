News & Insights

Veeco Instruments Updates Q4 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) said it expects fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.27 and $0.32. Non-GAAP EPS is projected between $0.40 to $0.45, compared to the prior guidance of $0.35 to $0.45. The company expects revenue between $165 million to $175 million, compared to prior guidance of $155 million to $175 million.

Veeco Instruments expects full year GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.70 to $0.59, while non-GAAP earnings per share is expected in the range of $1.58 to $1.65. Full year 2023 revenue is now anticipated in the range of $658 million to $668 million.

For 2024, the company expects: revenue between $680 to $740 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.60 to $1.90.

