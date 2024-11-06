Veeco Instruments Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.0 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $24.6 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $28.3 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $184.8 million from $177.4 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $22.0 Mln. vs. $24.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $184.8 Mln vs. $177.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $165-$185 mln

