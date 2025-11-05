Veeco Instruments Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.6 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $22.0 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $21.8 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $165.9 million from $184.8 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.6 Mln. vs. $22.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $165.9 Mln vs. $184.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.16 to $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $155 to 175 mln

