Veeco Instruments Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Veeco Instruments (VECO):

Earnings: $14.9 million in Q2 vs. -$85.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.25 in Q2 vs. -$1.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $25.4 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $175.9 million in Q2 vs. $161.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.24-$0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $170-$190 Mln

